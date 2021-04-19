International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $143.18

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.18 and last traded at $142.92, with a volume of 1149135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average of $121.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

