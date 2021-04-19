International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading Up 3.7%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 3,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 224,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSW. TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Get International Seaways alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Seaways by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 250,695 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in International Seaways by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.