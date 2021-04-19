Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Shares Up 0.9%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $35.35. 275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

Several research firms have commented on ITJTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

