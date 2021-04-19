Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $415.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.42 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

