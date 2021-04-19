Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $87.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $56.92 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

