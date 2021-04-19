Invesco KBW Bank ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9,063% compared to the average daily volume of 88 put options.

NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.23. 8,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $65.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

