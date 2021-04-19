Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,518,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 33,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.55 on Monday, hitting $338.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,664,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $203.63 and a twelve month high of $342.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

