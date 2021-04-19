Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Lowered by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

SPLV opened at $60.37 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81.

