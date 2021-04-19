Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,574 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,819. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.