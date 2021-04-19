Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

