Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 19th (1COV, AAD, AIR, BMW, DAI, DG, EOAN, G24, GYC, HFG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 19th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR)

was given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €102.00 ($120.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €76.50 ($90.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €23.50 ($27.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €13.40 ($15.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €143.50 ($168.82) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €270.00 ($317.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €13.50 ($15.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

