Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 19th (1COV, AAD, AIR, BMW, DAI, DG, EOAN, G24, GYC, HFG)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 19th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €102.00 ($120.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €76.50 ($90.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €23.50 ($27.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €13.40 ($15.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €143.50 ($168.82) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €270.00 ($317.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €13.50 ($15.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

