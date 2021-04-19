Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 19th (AIZ, AMAT, BABA, BMW, COP, DRNA, EXPE, GPK, IP, J)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 19th:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $185.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by ICAP from $130.00 to $160.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $316.00 to $330.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $60.00.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price boosted by Truist from $35.00 to $45.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Truist from $170.00 to $237.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $58.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price boosted by Truist from $54.00 to $64.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $360.00 to $380.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $660.00 to $750.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price raised by Truist from $17.00 to $21.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price boosted by Truist from $132.00 to $142.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has an average rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by Truist from $175.00 to $190.00.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $414.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $63.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $59.00.

