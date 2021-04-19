Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 19th (ABBN, AMZN, DAI, ENI, FP, GVDBF, HFG, RDSB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 19th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 25 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Daimler (ETR:DAI)

was given a €97.00 ($114.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

