Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 19th (ABBN, AMZN, DAI, ENI, FP, GVDBF, HFG, RDSB)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 19th:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 25 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €97.00 ($114.12) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

