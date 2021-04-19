Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 19th (ALIZY, ANIX, ARX, ASML, BBVA, CADNF, CHYHY, CLF, DTCWY, EHMEF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 19th:
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a hold rating to an underweight rating.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.
Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.
Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$32.50 target price on the stock.
Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.
