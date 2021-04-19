Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 19th (ALIZY, ANIX, ARX, ASML, BBVA, CADNF, CHYHY, CLF, DTCWY, EHMEF)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 19th:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$13.50 target price on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a hold rating to an underweight rating.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$32.50 target price on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.