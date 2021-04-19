Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Coupang (CPNG)

Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CPNG opened at $45.90 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

In other news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth approximately $10,857,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

