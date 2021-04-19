Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ElringKlinger (ZIL2)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ElringKlinger (ETR: ZIL2) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/7/2021 – ElringKlinger had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 4/6/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 4/6/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/6/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/1/2021 – ElringKlinger had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 3/31/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/31/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/31/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/25/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €10.20 ($12.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 2/24/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/23/2021 – ElringKlinger was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR ZIL2 opened at €13.71 ($16.13) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $868.67 million and a P/E ratio of -21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.47 and its 200-day moving average is €12.87. ElringKlinger AG has a one year low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a one year high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

