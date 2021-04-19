Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 303.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after buying an additional 221,026 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

