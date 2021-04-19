Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.48-3.72 for the period. Investors Real Estate Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.48-3.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of CSR stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $69.61. 64,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,969. The company has a market cap of $920.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $77.30.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. Analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.