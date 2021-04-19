iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given “Neutral” Rating at BTIG Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

IRTC traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $77.43 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.18.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

