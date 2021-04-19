iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.05% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

IGIB stock opened at $59.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.91. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.