iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,264 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.8% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $53.04. 7,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,770. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96.

