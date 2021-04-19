iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 16.3% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $46,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.59. 713,899 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.