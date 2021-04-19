iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.8% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.10. 12,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,243. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $95.98.

