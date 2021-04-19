iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,094,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $94.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.57. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.