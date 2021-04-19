iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.18. The stock had a trading volume of 368,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.21. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

