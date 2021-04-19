iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,676 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $77.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $77.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

