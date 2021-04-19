iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $416.56. 247,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,892. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.