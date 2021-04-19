iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $416.79. The company had a trading volume of 253,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,892. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.92 and a one year high of $419.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

