iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ocean Endowment Partners LLC

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,888 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 78.9% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $416.79. The company had a trading volume of 253,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,892. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $419.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

