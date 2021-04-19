ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISSDY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Friday, February 26th. Danske lowered shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISSDY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. 2,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656. ISS A/S has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

