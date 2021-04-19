Italo (XTA) Achieves Market Cap of $39,950.58

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Italo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Italo has traded up 83.2% against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a total market capitalization of $39,950.58 and $3,352.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00063711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00276470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.35 or 0.00687855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,971.98 or 0.99911687 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00867455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,828,250 coins and its circulating supply is 17,828,250 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

