ITO Utility Token Price Down 91.8% Over Last Week (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 91.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded 91.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $102,433.30 and approximately $2.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITO Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00063928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00281021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.91 or 0.00685447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,463.11 or 0.99805099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.75 or 0.00874091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

