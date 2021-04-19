ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Trading Down 0.6%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 4,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get ITV alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.