J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.10.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

