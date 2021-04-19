J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $158.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 167.31 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $109.65 and a 1 year high of $169.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

