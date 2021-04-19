J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.40

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 31984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Several research firms have commented on JSAIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

