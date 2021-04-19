Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

J opened at $133.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $136.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

