Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on J. Benchmark raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.46.

NYSE J traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $133.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,067. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $136.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

