Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Neutral

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

NYSE STL traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. 1,055,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,872,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

