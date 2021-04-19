Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,366,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 4,151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33,663.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAF opened at $19.58 on Monday. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

