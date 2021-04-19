Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.47 and last traded at $64.80. Approximately 6,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 12,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jardine Matheson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.