JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.61

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 169702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.

About JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

