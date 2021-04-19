JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.51

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCDXF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

