Jean X. Hu Sells 16,071 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,709,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,878,600. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $888,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

