Jeff Mengoli Sells 8,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $471,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,296.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 23,790 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,433,585.40.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.23. 972,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,009,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $24,518,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $22,030,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

