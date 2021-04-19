Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

BERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.