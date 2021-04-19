Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

