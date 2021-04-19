Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for CoreSite Realty in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

COR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

NYSE:COR opened at $124.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

