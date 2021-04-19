Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Diversey stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

