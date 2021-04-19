Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%.
OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $87.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $87.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.
