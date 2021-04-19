Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $87.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $87.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

